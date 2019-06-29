Uruguay and Peru are set to face off in a Copa América quarterfinal contest on Saturday, June 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Uruguay advanced to the knockout stage after finishing first in Group C. Uruguay edged Chile for the top spot in the group, beating Chile 1–0 on the final day to win the group by one point.

Peru enters the contest coming off a third-place finish behind Brazil and Venezuela. The Peruvians most recently a suffered a 5–0 defeat against Brazil that push them to third in the table.

The winner will face Chile in the semifinals, after the two-time defending champions ousted Colombia in penalty kicks Friday night.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

