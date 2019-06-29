Uruguay vs. Peru Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa América

How to watch Uruguay and Peru square off in a Copa América quarterfinal contest on Saturday, June 29.

By Kaelen Jones
June 29, 2019

Uruguay and Peru are set to face off in a Copa América quarterfinal contest on Saturday, June 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Uruguay advanced to the knockout stage after finishing first in Group C. Uruguay edged Chile for the top spot in the group, beating Chile 1–0 on the final day to win the group by one point.

Peru enters the contest coming off a third-place finish behind Brazil and Venezuela. The Peruvians most recently a suffered a 5–0 defeat against Brazil that push them to third in the table.

The winner will face Chile in the semifinals, after the two-time defending champions ousted Colombia in penalty kicks Friday night.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live streamYou can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message