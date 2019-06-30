Man Utd Prepare Opening £15m Bid for Newcastle Midfielder Sean Longstaff

Manchester United are preparing to make an opening bid for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff in the region of £15m 'plus add-ons' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his summer rebuild of the squad.





The Newcastle-born player only made nine top-flight appearances last season after breaking through to the first team from the club's youth ranks, but did enough to court the interest of the Red Devils who have been on the pursuit of the 21-year-old all summer.

Now it appears they are set to make their interest official by submitting an opening bid sometime 'next week', according to the Daily Mail.

Longstaff has spent his entire career with the Magpies, only leaving the club to go on loan moves to Kilmarnock and Blackpool respectively, but has emerged as one of the division's brightest young talents after being handed his debut by the recently departed Rafael Benitez late last year.

United have already secured deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Solskjaer setting about to secure hungry young British talent to revitalise a squad that struggled massively last term.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Mail's report also adds that the Old Trafford outfit are hopeful of concluding contract negotiations for Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, the latter set to undergo another season-long loan at Sheffield United.





Furthermore, Solskjaer will speak to Axel Tuanzebe this week about his future, with the Norwegian wanting the defender to go on tour with United this summer ahead of making a decision on whether to loan him out again towards the end of the window. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa as they secured promotion to the Premier League.