Man Utd Prepare Opening £15m Bid for Newcastle Midfielder Sean Longstaff

By 90Min
June 30, 2019

Manchester United are preparing to make an opening bid for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff in the region of £15m 'plus add-ons' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his summer rebuild of the squad.


The Newcastle-born player only made nine top-flight appearances last season after breaking through to the first team from the club's youth ranks, but did enough to court the interest of the Red Devils who have been on the pursuit of the 21-year-old all summer.

Now it appears they are set to make their interest official by submitting an opening bid sometime 'next week', according to the Daily Mail.

Longstaff has spent his entire career with the Magpies, only leaving the club to go on loan moves to Kilmarnock and Blackpool respectively, but has emerged as one of the division's brightest young talents after being handed his debut by the recently departed Rafael Benitez late last year.

United have already secured deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Solskjaer setting about to secure hungry young British talent to revitalise a squad that struggled massively last term.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Mail's report also adds that the Old Trafford outfit are hopeful of concluding contract negotiations for Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, the latter set to undergo another season-long loan at Sheffield United.


Furthermore, Solskjaer will speak to Axel Tuanzebe this week about his future, with the Norwegian wanting the defender to go on tour with United this summer ahead of making a decision on whether to loan him out again towards the end of the window. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message