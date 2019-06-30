Rodri Set to Join Man City From Atletico Madrid in £63m Deal in the Next '24 Hours'

Manchester City have been tipped to confirm the £63m signing of Atletico Madrid star Rodri in the next 24 hours.

The 22-year-old has long been high on Pep Guardiola's wish list and, after Atletico completed the signing of Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente, it is thought that Rodri is nearing a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Daily Mail claim that City are incredibly close to completing a deal for Rodri, adding that the move could be confirmed on Monday.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has been in negotiations with Rodri for months after agreeing to pay his £63m release clause, and the Spanish midfielder is said to have verbally agreed to a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

If the move does go through, Rodri will become City's record signing, eclipsing the £60m paid to Leicester City for Riyad Mahrez last summer.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

He is viewed as the ideal long-term replacement for 34-year-old Fernandinho, who has been a dominant force at the base of City's midfield for many years. The Citizens often looked vulnerable without Fernandinho, so signing an alternative option was thought to be one of Guardiola's top priorities for the summer.

They had been linked with a number of midfielders, including Atletico's Saul Niguez, but it is believed that Rodri has always been City's first choice, and it now appears as though they are closing in on their man.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The Daily Mail do add that City officials feel as though they have a bit of work left to do to finalise this deal, but Atletico believe that everything is effectively wrapped up already, so the transfer is expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

In his debut season for Atletico, Rodri made 47 appearances and even managed to net three goals from the base of midfield. His composure and passing vision is thought to have impressed City officials, who see him as a perfect signing for Guardiola.