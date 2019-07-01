5 Positions Leicester City Must Strengthen to Qualify for the Europa League Next Season

Leicester City finished the 2018/19 season in a respectable ninth position, playing attacking free-flowing football after the appointment of Brendan Rodgers in February.

Next season, Rodgers and co. will look to build on this strong end-of-season form and push for European qualification. Leicester fans will be desperate to bring European football back to the King Power after getting a taste of it in the 2016/17 season, when the Foxes reached the knockout stage of the Champions League.

In order to make the step up and challenge for a European spot next season, here are the positions that the Foxes will need to strengthen this summer.

A New Winger

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Leicester City are yet to find their replacement for Riyad Mahrez after the winger left for Manchester City last summer.

The Foxes brought in fellow Algerian Rachid Ghezzal as a replacement but the winger has failed to make an impact in the Premier League.

If Rodgers wants to make the step up into the Europa League, Leicester should be targeting a creative winger who can provide chances for his teammates as well as a pop up and score the occasional important goal.

An ideal target for the Foxes would be Atletico Madrid's, Gelson Martins. The winger has already stated to GetFootballFrance that he does not want to return to Madrid and is valued at an affordable £25m.

A Back-Up Striker

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

What Leicester lack is quality depth outside their first team, particularly in the final third.

Leicester need to ensure that they sign a backup striker that can provide goals for the team should Jamie Vardy be unavailable at time next season. Currently, the Foxes have Kelechi Iheanacho in their ranks but the striker has proven he does not have the quality needed to sufficiently lead the team.

Rodgers needs to target a striker that is able to partner Vardy or slot in and take over should the striker find himself injured. A forward such as Daniel Sturridge could be an ideal signing and would likely be willing to make the move to the King Power.

The Liverpool man is available on a free transfer this summer and already has a good relationship with Brendan Rodgers, having enjoyed the best years of his career under him at Liverpool.

A Central Midfielder

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

After impressing last season while on loan with Leicester, Brendan Rodgers is eager to sign Youri Tielemans on a permanent deal.

Leicester lack a technical talent in the middle of the park, so the re-arrival of Tielemans is undoubtedly a priority for the club.





The Belgian proved he has what it takes to make it in the Premier League and put in a number of Man of the Match performances during the second half of the season. He brought a much needed creative aspect to the team, scoring a number of goals and setting up a handful of others for his teammates.





Tielemans, who is only 22 years old, would cost around £40m which would be a club record transfer fee, but would be one that would make a real difference.

A Centre-Back

Recent speculation has linked Leicester City's Harry Maguire with a move to Manchester City and Manchester United. The deal would make Maguire the most expensive defender in the world, but Brendan Rodgers will be doing everything he can to ensure that the Foxes keep hold of their key man.





Even if a move to the Etihad or Old Trafford doesn't materialise, the Foxes should look to add another centre-half to their arsenal. Currently, Leicester have the likes of Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans as centre-half options, but the signing of a top defender such as Lewis Dunk would indicate the direction the club wants to take.





Dunk has proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton in the past few years and would be able to form a strong partnership at the back for Leicester. Assuming that Maguire stays with Leicester, a pairing of Dunk and Maguire would be one of the stronger centre-back pairings in the league and would enable Leicester to challenge for a Europa League spot.

A Back-Up for Ricardo Pereira

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Leicester City have allowed full-back Danny Simpson to leave the club at the expiration of his contract, which means Rodgers needs to find a suitable replacement.

Simpson had played the role of understudy since the arrival of Ricardo Pereira to the King Power. Rodgers needs to ensure that he has the strength in depth so that he can rotate his team throughout the season to keep his starting players as fit as possible.

Leicester will be targeting a full-back who is happy to spend time on the bench but who also has enough quality to fit into the team when called upon. A player such as Carl Jenkinson would be the perfect replacement for Simpson.

The defender is currently surplus to requirements with Arsenal and would be a good addition to the Leicester team. Crucially, Jenkinson would be available for around £6m and is only 26 years old.