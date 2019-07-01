Adrien Silva's 'Camp' Blast Leicester City for Lack of Respect to Midfielder

An individual supposedly in the 'camp' of Adrien Silva has publicly criticised Leicester City for their handling of the midfielder.

Silva joined Leicester 14 seconds after the transfer deadline of 31 August 2017 and couldn't make his debut for the Foxes for another half season until the window for player registration re-opened.

A fraught start to his life as a Leicester player did not improve much. He made just 21 appearances in all competitions in a year before being loaned out to Monaco, as Youri Tielemans move in the opposite direction to the King Power Stadium.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Both loan moves proved successful, with Monaco and Leicester now keen on permanent deals.





Nevertheless, a member of Silva's entourage is apparently less than pleased with Leicester's 'lack of respect' towards the star in the negotiations.





As reported by FootMercato , the source said: ''Talking about him [Silva] as a bargaining chip is a lack of respect for a recognised professional who had a major stake in the Euro 2016 title with Portugal just three years ago.





''Adrien has a contract with Leicester for two years. He is expected to resume training. We have not heard from the club, but we are respectful of our commitments so we are waiting to talk to them about their position on Adrien.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

''We remain attentive to possible proposals, but we had no contact with any club.''







While it is unclear from FootMercato's piece just who the source is, subsequent reports (including LeicestershireLive) cite the comments generically as coming from Silva's 'camp'.