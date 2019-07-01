AS Roma Announce €21m Amadou Diawara Signing & New Missing Children Charity Campaign

AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Amadou Diawara from Serie A rivals Napoli, alongside the launch of their new missing children campaign which is set to coincide with every transfer announcement they make this window.

21-year-old midfielder Diawara, who has played 83 games in Serie A at Bologna and Napoli, has joined Roma on a five-year contract, in a deal worth €21m, following Kostas Manolas' move the other way on Sunday.

Official: Amadou Diawara is now a Roma player.



This summer #ASRoma is using the publicity generated by each transfer announcement video on social media to help raise awareness about the search for missing children globally.

@MissingKids ❤️ @telefonoazzurro

The move was announced by the club on their official website, in a statement which read: "Roma are delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Amadou Diawara on a permanent transfer.

"Diawara, 21, joins the Giallorossi from Napoli for a fee of €21m. He has agreed a five-year contract with the club, that runs until 30 June 2024.

Speaking upon the announcement, Roma's chief executive Guido Fienga admitted: “We have been following Amadou for a while now.

“He is a player whose talent has been clear to those in Italy for a number of years. We are pleased to welcome him to Roma, with the confidence that he can become an important player for the club."

The signing comes just after the launch of Roma's missing children campaign, in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States and Telefono Azzurro in Italy, which is set to raise awareness for those in need with every transfer announcement this summer.

In an official statement regarding the pledge, the club explained: "In 2019, Roma are taking a completely different approach to announcing new signings – in an effort to use the club’s extensive digital media following and presence for social good.

#ASRoma have partnered with @MissingKids - the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - and @telefonoazzurro to try to locate missing children.



Transfer announcement videos feature photos of different children currently missing.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/LmrERxNdnG pic.twitter.com/KiIGo130kK — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 1, 2019

"With each player signing announcement the club makes this summer, a video will be released that will feature the faces and details of a number of children who are currently missing – with the goal of generating publicity that could result in someone, somewhere, offering valuable information about the whereabouts of the missing child."

They also revealed that talks have begun with a British charity about 'providing information and photos on more children currently missing in Europe'.