Thiago Silva Responds to Dave Fan's Incredible Glastonbury Performance

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has responded to a viral video of a fan named Alex rapping along to Dave's 'Thiago Silva' track about the centre back at Glastonbury Festival.

Dave, who was playing on the 'Other Stage' at the famous festival on Sunday night, asked for someone to join him onstage to deliver rapper AJ Tracey's verse on the song, with Alex eventually getting the nod thanks to his donning of a PSG shirt with Silva's name on the back.

And, though the internet is flooded with videos of similar fan cameos that have gone wrong, it soon turned out that Alex was more than ready for his moment, with his efforts quickly going viral on social media. Soon enough, the Brazilian himself saw the video, enjoying it so much that he retweeted it, alongside the caption 'Thanks Alex!' with tags to PSG's official account as well as Dave and AJ Tracey.

He then added 'Help me find Alex!' to which the man in question eventually replied: "Right here mate."



Right here mate — Alex Mann (@mannerzzzz) July 1, 2019

Watching all this unfold, Dave couldn't believe it, writing 'OH MY GOD' in a retweet of Silva's response before clarifying: "Thiago Silva has recognised Thiago Silva and now I have decided to retire. My work here is done."



And, after connecting with Alex on Twitter, some media outlets, including Get French Football News, have raised the possibility of Silva inviting the youngster to the Parc des Princes next season.



As you can imagine, both Dave and AJ Tracey are big football fans, though neither actually support the Parisians, with the former a Manchester United supporter and the latter a Tottenham fan, performing at Spurs' kit launch for the 2018/19 season.

Silva is currently in action for Brazil at the Copa America, with the Selecao preparing to take on their arch-rivals Argentina on Wednesday for a place in the competition's final on Sunday.

