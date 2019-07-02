Alex Morgan Sips Tea While Celebrating Goal vs. England

Alex Morgan is the queen of subtle shade.

By Emily Caron
July 02, 2019

Alex Morgan spoiled the Brits' tea time on Tuesday when the star forward netted her sixth World Cup goal for the UWSNT during the team's semifinal clash with England. The only thing the celebration was missing might've been some birthday crumpets–Tuesday also marks Morgan's 30th birthday.

Morgan's goal came at the 31-minute mark and followed a Christen Press header to put the USWNT up 2–1 over the Lionesses in the first half.

The tea time trend began on the team's trip off the bus and into the stadium. The UWSNT shared a clip of Morgan and teammate Alexandra Long sipping some *actual* tea and starting the shade throwing before they took the field.

Ellen White scored for England in the first half. Stay tuned to see if tea time continues for the USWNT.

