Alex Morgan Sips Tea While Celebrating Goal vs. England

Alex Morgan is the queen of subtle shade.
Alex Morgan spoiled the Brits' tea time on Tuesday when the star forward netted her sixth World Cup goal for the UWSNT during the team's semifinal clash with England. The only thing the celebration was missing might've been some birthday crumpets–Tuesday also marks Morgan's 30th birthday.
Scoring goals and sipping tea on her 30th birthday.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2019
Alex Morgan just flexed on the entire world pic.twitter.com/WDqiuGLM6J
A birthday goal for Alex Morgan ... and the tea time celebration 💀💀💀— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 2, 2019
(via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/BsKdOFHFTg
Morgan's goal came at the 31-minute mark and followed a Christen Press header to put the USWNT up 2–1 over the Lionesses in the first half.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, ALEXANDRA! pic.twitter.com/LjwKfmqwbV— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019
The tea time trend began on the team's trip off the bus and into the stadium. The UWSNT shared a clip of Morgan and teammate Alexandra Long sipping some *actual* tea and starting the shade throwing before they took the field.
*sent in the group chat*— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019
omw 🏟 pic.twitter.com/DtohT80Cs6
Ellen White scored for England in the first half. Stay tuned to see if tea time continues for the USWNT.