Inter Confirm Signing of Sassuolo Midfielder Stefano Sensi on Initial €5m Loan Deal

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi has completed a season-long loan move with Inter, while the Nerazzurri also have an option to buy the 23-year-old as part of the deal.

After rising through the ranks of Italian minnows Cesena, Sensi completed a €5m move to Sassuolo in 2016 and he's gone on to make 65 appearances for the club.

After impressing at the Città del Tricolore over the last two seasons, Milan-based Inter have confirmed on their official website that Sensi has joined the club on an initial one-year loan deal.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

He will cost Inter €5m, while they also have an option to sign the Italy international on a permanent basis for €22m next summer - becoming their sixth signing of the summer transfer already.

The club have most notably completed a deal for Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin on a free transfer, while winger Matteo Politano - who was on loan from Sassuolo last season - has permanently joined the club for €20m.

New manager Antonio Conte has also seen another €36m spent already ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, bringing Hertha BSC full-back Valentino Lazaro, Genoa defender Eddie Salcedo and Parma's Gabriel Brazão to San Siro.

Sensi isn't expected to be Inter's last signing of the summer either, as the club remain interested in Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as a potential long-term replacement for Mauro Icardi.

They've also been heavily linked with Cagliari star Nicolò Barella as another addition to their midfield ahead of the new season.

