Inter Confirm Signing of Sassuolo Midfielder Stefano Sensi on Initial €5m Loan Deal

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi has completed a season-long loan move with Inter, while the Nerazzurri also have an option to buy the 23-year-old as part of the deal.
After rising through the ranks of Italian minnows Cesena, Sensi completed a €5m move to Sassuolo in 2016 and he's gone on to make 65 appearances for the club.
After impressing at the Città del Tricolore over the last two seasons, Milan-based Inter have confirmed on their official website that Sensi has joined the club on an initial one-year loan deal.
He will cost Inter €5m, while they also have an option to sign the Italy international on a permanent basis for €22m next summer - becoming their sixth signing of the summer transfer already.
The club have most notably completed a deal for Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin on a free transfer, while winger Matteo Politano - who was on loan from Sassuolo last season - has permanently joined the club for €20m.
New manager Antonio Conte has also seen another €36m spent already ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, bringing Hertha BSC full-back Valentino Lazaro, Genoa defender Eddie Salcedo and Parma's Gabriel Brazão to San Siro.
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT— Inter (@Inter_en) July 2, 2019
📈 Next Level
⚫🔵 @stefanosensi12 is an Inter player! #WelcomeStefano 🇮🇹 #NotForEveryone#FCIM pic.twitter.com/qGJDdNWC2M
Sensi isn't expected to be Inter's last signing of the summer either, as the club remain interested in Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as a potential long-term replacement for Mauro Icardi.
They've also been heavily linked with Cagliari star Nicolò Barella as another addition to their midfield ahead of the new season.