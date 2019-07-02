Miller Lite to Give Away 100,000 Free Beers After USWNT Beats England

Miller created the promotion in response to Budweiser's promise of 100,000 free beers across London if England defeated the USWNT.

By Michael Shapiro
July 02, 2019

The United States Women's National Team secured a spot in the Women's World Cup final with a win over England on Tuesday, giving soccer fans around the country perhaps the greatest gift of all: free beer. 

Miller Lite promised to shell out 100,000 free beers if the USWNT defeated England on Tuesday. The offer came in response to Budweiser, who pledged to distribute 100,000 beers across England if the women's national team could dethrone the Americans. Score another for Team USA. 

The USWNT will face the winner of Sweden and Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday. The Americans have won three World Cups since 1991, including the 2015 World Cup in Canada. 

No giveaway has been planned if the USWNT claims a second straight World Cup on Sunday. Perhaps Miller will give away a few more cases of beer to thirsty fans everywhere.

 

