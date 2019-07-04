Mariano Diaz Eyed by Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino Searches for Harry Kane Backup

With two signings already secured this summer, Tottenham are showing no sign of easing up as Mauricio Pochettino steps up his recruitment with a move to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz.

Pochettino is keen to find a backup for Harry Kane next season, with only Fernando Llorente currently capable of doing so at the club, although the 34-year-old is expected to leave north London this summer.

Speaking on El Chiringuito de Jugones (via Sport Witness), Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda claims that Spurs have turned their attention to Diaz. While the only basis for this rumour seems to be Inda's statement that 'Tottenham want Mariano', it certainly is no secret that Pochettino is in need of a new forward after being forced to play Lucas Moura as a striker for parts of last season.

Little to no foundation comes from the source, however, Diario Gol do elaborate and state Madrid are keen to offload the 25-year-old after bringing in a plethora of attacking talent over the summer. Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have both put pen to paper on deals at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning options will be limited at best for Diaz.

The Spaniard is in his second spell with Los Blancos after failing to break into the senior team in his first stint. He made just eight first team appearances before joining Lyon on loan during the 2017/18 season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

During his season in France he played 45 games and scored 21 goals, prompting Madrid to use their buy-back option to sign the player back for a cut-price €23m.

His return to the capital hasn't set the world alight, however, the striker could pose an interesting option to European clubs given Madrid's stance and willingness to sell. Granted, El Chiringuito's statements most certainly shouldn't be taken for gospel, but Diaz looks like being on the move somewhere this summer, be it Spurs or not.