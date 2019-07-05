FIFA 20: Every Borussia Dortmund Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

It won't be long. Even though the football season only finished a matter of weeks ago, it will not be long before we are back under way with all things new.

Rising stars, fast-tracked young players, big-money flops, and careers in decline. A new season also means soon enough there will be a new FIFA. Hurrah!

And because we just can't keep away from it, we've already started looking ahead at what we believe our footballing heroes and villains will be rated next year on our favourite, infuriating football game.

One in a series of teams, here's what we believe Borussia Dortmund players will be rated on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, new transfers an' all, just a few months before its release.



Leonardo Balerdi



Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: N/A

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 64

Transferred from Boca Juniors in January, the 20-year-old is still yet to play for the first team. He is highly rated though and surely it won't be long before he's picking up minutes under Lucien Favre.

He didn't have a card on Ultimate Team last year but he is expected to be in and around the Dortmund squad next season, so we expect to see one on FIFA 20. We've plumped for a 64 rating.



Eric Oelschlägel

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper



FIFA 19 Rating: 64

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67

Third choice keeper Oelschlägel is also yet to make an appearance for the first team. He is highly thought of at the club, impressing for Dortmund II, so we'd expect to see a slight increase here to a respectable 67, jumping to a silver card.

Sergio Gomez

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Position: Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 68

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 69

Signed from the famed La Masia academy in January 2018, big things were expected of Sergio Gomez. And although his Dortmund career may not have kicked off how he would have liked, at only 18 there's still plenty of time for him to make his impact.

We would expect that he's been improving in the shadows - making a couple of appearances attests to this - so we've gone with a measly jump of one rating up to 69.

Jeremy Toljan

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Position: Full Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 73

Transferred from Hoffenheim in 2017, filled with promise and viewed as a potential heir to Lukas Piszczek at right back, it hasn't quite worked out for the German.

Now 24, following a loan spell at Celtic where he also failed to impress, FIFA don't seem to rate him so highly anymore, and we're inclined to agree. Expect to see a 73 rating next season, demoting him to silver.

Jacob Bruun Larsen

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Position: Left Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 65

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 75

If FIFA rated their players based on how close they were to the first team then Bruun Larsen would be much further down this list. They don't, however, and they do seem to be very wary of giving young players high ratings.

With that in mind, a 75 rating is expected, jumping him just into the gold bracket. Though what Dortmund fans would like to see the most is a big upgrade to his pace, something that will hopefully be boosted in FIFA 20.

Marius Wolf

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Position: Right Back/Right Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 76

Wolf was labelled as a RM in FIFA 19, but made the majority of his appearances in the previous season at right back, so a position change is expected in the next FIFA.

When he has appeared for Dortmund he has performed adequately without being particularly impressive, featuring frequently as Favre's only available option. With this in mind, as well as the position change, a 76 rating seems a fair prediction.



Marcel Schmelzer

LEON KUEGELER/GettyImages

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 77

Mr Borussia Dortmund himself. The one club man and ex-captain only managed seven Bundesliga appearances last season, but still remains very much part of the squad.

It would be unsurprising to see his rating decrease, though he has still been dependable when called upon, and in consistent, dependable, Marcel Schmelzer fashion we expect no change in his rating.

Dan-Axel Zagadou

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 69



Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78

Zagadou started the season as one of the first choice centre backs for Lucien Favre. Still only 20 years old, the big man is an incredibly composed figure at the back for Dortmund, and seems to be one of Favre's preferred two in the centre of defence.

A big jump is incoming, but again slightly restricted due to his age.



Sebastian Rode



Karina Hessland/GettyImages

Position: Central/Defensive Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78

Rode has played for both Bayern Munich and Dortmund, without ever fully establishing himself at either club. Last season he returned to Frankfurt on loan but spent a lot of time injured.

He is unlikely to be at BVB next season, and a move may see his rating increase. More of a correction than a performance-related increase, a 78 is predicted in FIFA 20.

Maximilian Philipp



Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Position: Winger/Forward

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78



Signed in 2017 with the potential of becoming a big player at Dortmund, the versatile attacker hasn't quite lived up to expectations.





He has been far from awful but is further down the pecking order due to the emergence of Larsen and Jadon Sancho, alongside Marco Reus' new-found ability to stay fit. Another small tweak is the prediction, moving down to 78.



Achraf Hakimi

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

Position: Full Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 78

This probably seems the most unfair. Hakimi was a tremendous attacking outlet at Dortmund, offering great speed in transition. He made the left back position his, with Piszczek still operating on the right, but this is a prediction opposed to what it is believed he deserves.

As full backs are normally rated lower than other positions, and with FIFA's previously mentioned reluctance to give young players high ratings so early, a 78 seems a fair estimate of where EA will rate him.

Marwin Hitz

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79

Hardly played, fairly reliable, and only a few appearances last season. A back-up goalkeeper if you ever saw one. Rating to stay the same.

Mahmoud Dahoud

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Position: Central Midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79

Another player with so much promise, Dahoud has never had an extended run in the Dortmund side and dislodging either of Axel Witsel or Thomas Delaney seems unlikely.

He still appears for the Germany Under-21 side though and seems highly regarded there. His rating ought to stay at 79.

Sinji Kagawa

Toru Hanai/GettyImages

Position: Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 83



Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 79

Kagawa started FIFA 19 with a solid 83 rating. However, upon Lucien Favre's arrival he was out of favour, and a loan to Besiktas in January represented a steady decline throughout his career.

Although he did rather well with the Turkish side, it would be a surprise to see him rated above 80. 79 from us.

Abdou Diallo

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back/Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 80



Appearing so often at left back last season, it is perfectly plausible for Diallo to be a left back in the game later this year.

His rating should jump to 80 after an impressive debut campaign for Dortmund.

Ömer Toprak

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 80

Toprak hasn't quite hit the heights he did at Leverkusen before his move to Dortmund. An injury-hit time at the club has left him largely out of favour even when he is available. A small drop down to 80 is what we envisage.

Julian Weigl

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Position: Defensive Midfield/Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 80



On the subject of centre backs, Julian Weigl often found himself there last season due to Dortmund's injury crisis in the position.

The German sees himself much more in the Sergio Busquets mould of defensive midfielder and is an exciting prospect in the position. At CDM he will stay at 80, but if he is moved to centre back, we predict a 78.

Mario Gotze

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Forward

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81

It is hard to believe this is the man who won the World Cup for Germany. His return to Dortmund has been generally underwhelming, unfortunately.

In 2018/19, Gotze did become more involved in the starting 11, but most of his time was spent playing as a striker, to decent effect. With his position being changed on the next game a distinct possibility, 81 is our prediction.

Raphael Guerreiro

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Position: Left Midfield/Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81

The little Portuguese still features at left back for the national team, but at Dortmund Favre has moved Guerreiro further up the pitch, making most of his appearances last season on the left wing.

In a more advanced role he's been able to shine and a jump to 81 with the position change seems fair.

Nico Schulz

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Position: Left Back/Wing Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81



Germany look to have finally found themselves a new left back, as have Dortmund, after Schulz joined from Hoffenheim in June.

The pacy Schulz received an upgrade halfway through the season to 81 last year. Consistent, just like a full back should be, we expect this to remain the same.

Manuel Akanji



Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 81



A favourite in the early days of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, due to his high pace, Akanji is due a decent upgrade in FIFA 20.

An upgrade to our predicted 81 will surely see him used in almost every starter Bundesliga squad next year, assuming his pace is not lowered.

Lukasz Piszczek

LEON KUEGELER/GettyImages

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82



There's life in the old dog yet. In truth, the Pole is not that old. But at 34, to perform with the intensity Piszczek manages to is admirable.

Only beaten by Joshua Kimmich as the Bundesliga's best right back last season, Piszczek is deserving of an upgrade. Another little jump up to 82 is where we see him.

Paco Alcacer

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82



Dortmund have got a knack of uncovering decent strikers. A wonderful debut season for the Spaniard, especially early on, was one of the main reasons for Dortmund's title push.

18 goals in the Bundesliga having missed a few games is a brilliant return for someone new to the league. Sticking with the pessimistic theme, we're only going for an 82 later this year, though an 83 seems much more deserving.

Jadon Sancho

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Position: Right Midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 82

Trend-setter, England international and just 18 years old, Jadon Sancho has had quite the impact in Germany. The second most assists in the Bundesliga, while playing for Dortmund would normally see you rated quite highly on the game.

But this is FIFA and they exert caution in scenarios like these. Although easily playing to the standard of an 84 rated player all year, Sancho is unlikely to reach that figure at the start of the game. Finishing the season with an 81 rating on Kick-Off, we're being pessimistic with FIFA's predicted rating, sticking to a low 82.

Thorgan Hazard

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83



It's finally happened. After years of rumours, Dortmund have finally signed the ex-Gladbach star. Making large strides in his play last season, Hazard is finally realising his potential.

As his performances merited, he was upgraded to 83 halfway through the season. After his move to Dortmund we don't expect that to change instantly, though another mid-season upgrade is definitely on the cards.

Thomas Delaney

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Position: Midfielder



FIFA 19 Rating: 79

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 83



What a marvellous signing Thomas Delaney has turned out to be. Crucial to how the team play, Delaney's hard work and energy has caught the eye, and hopefully FIFA will recognise this too.

Almost Scott Parker-like in midfield, he shields the defence impeccably, while possessing strong attacking qualities too. A boost to 83 is the prediction, just missing out on the 84 rating.

Julian Brandt

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Position: Left Midfield/Attacking Midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84



The second of Dortmund's attacking signings, Brandt was the Bundesliga Player of the Month for February 2019, finally ousting Marco Reus. Brandt is another who has had a fine season, all while playing the second half of the campaign in a midfield three.

18 goal contributions in the Bundesliga over the season is to be admired. An increase to 84 is warranted.

Roman Bürki

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 84



Switzerland international Burki started life in Dortmund with some nervy displays. Never too far away from an error, work on his concentration was essential. Over the course of the season he seems to have done that, finally delivering the performances fans hoped he would.

Along with Larsen and Sancho as one of the most improved players at the club, his eye-catching saves should see him leap to an 84 rating.

Axel Witsel

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Position: Central Midfield

FIFA 19 Rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 85



The other half of BVB's faultless midfield, Witsel is the calm to Delaney's storm. He has been the definition of composure in the middle of the pitch, recycling possession like it's going out of fashion.

His winter upgrade saw him go from 81 to 85 in FIFA 19, and we expect the same rating later this year.

Mats Hummels

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 87



Strange things seem to matter to FIFA. Like reaching 30 and being banished from Germany squads.

Despite not necessarily dropping his performance levels substantially, a less than perfect season at Bayern along with the aforementioned reasons is likely to see Hummels' rating decrease. At 87 he will still remain in the top bracket of defenders on the game.

Marco Reus

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Forward/Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 88



And we're finally here. Captain extraordinaire, Bundesliga Player of the Year, owner of numerous Bundesliga Player of the Month awards, and behind 25 Bundesliga goal contributions, Marco Reus has had the year of his life. Finally (we hope) we may see an injury-free Reus imprinting what he has to offer on the football stage.

Reus was another to receive a big upgrade halfway through last year from 85 to 88, and to go against the exciting player that Reus is, we're going to boringly predict his rating to stay the same. Quite possibly we will see him break into that top tier 89/90 bracket if he continues to impress next year.

