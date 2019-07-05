Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid Circle as Fulham Fear Departure of Teenage Wonderkid

Harvey Elliott could be on his way out of Fulham this summer, with the 16-year-old attracting serious interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

Elliott has failed to agree a new contract at Craven Cottage, and his suitors would only have to pay compensation - not a transfer fee - in order to snap up the starlet. The Evening Standard report that Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig are all monitoring the situation closely.

The winger became the Premier League's youngest player in May, when he appeared against Wolves just 30 days after celebrating his 16th birthday.

16y 30d - Aged 16 years and 30 days, Fulham's Harvey Elliott is the youngest player to play a Premier League game. Cherub. pic.twitter.com/1e7KTjtR3f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2019

Fulham will be hoping that Elliott elects to move to Anfield, as this would yield the highest amount of compensation for the recently relegated club. However, the winger may elect to follow the examples of Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Marcus McGuane, and continue his footballing development away from the UK.

Elliott would represent the second youthful arrival at Liverpool this summer, with the Reds announcing the capture of 17-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg last week.

The success stories of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez show that there is a pathway into the first team for young players at Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that this is enough to convince the England Under-17 international to make the switch to Merseyside.

Despite the interest surrounding Elliott, newly appointed Cottagers manager Scott Parker seems determined to keep the fledgling star. Parker hailed the 16-year-old as a 'special talent' in May, also praising the youngsters' ability to adapt to the professional game.

Elliott is not the only homegrown player that Fulham look set to lose this transfer window. Ryan Sessegnon looks poised to complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur at some point this summer, though the two clubs are currently in a disagreement over the left-winger's valuation.

Both of these departures would be significant blows for the Cottagers, who are attempting to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, following a disastrous campaign last season.