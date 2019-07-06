Alexandre Lacazette Admits Arsenal Are 'a Few Seasons' Away From Challenging for Titles

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he believes the current Arsenal team are a few seasons away from challenging and winning big titles.

After finishing fifth and losing the Europa League final, the Gunners missed out on Champions League football for next season, despite both Lacazette and fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoying good campaigns in front of goal.

In an interview with FourFourTwo via The Sun, Lacazette admitted the club need to take smaller steps in order to be able to challenge for trophies later down the line.

He said: "A club like Arsenal has to be playing in the Champions League every season.

"We will start to think to think about winning the biggest titles in a few seasons, but first we need to make sure we are in the Champions League consistently again."

Last season brought about a transition period following Arsene Wenger's 22 year reign at Arsenal. With new players, a new manager and a new style of play, new challenges popped up for the French striker but he claims it was a good year.





He added: "It's been positive. We had a new coach with a new approach, and I think I've played well - better than in the previous season. And we've played bigger, more important games."

His partnership with Aubameyang was one of the best things to come out of Arsenal's season last year, with the pair combining for a total of 50 goals across all competitions.

However, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabon international Aubameyang. With the striker reaching 30 and Arsenal only having a small amount of transfer budget to play with, it means they are open to the possibility of letting the forward leave.