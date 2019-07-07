Fabian Delph Subject of Everton Interest as Toffees Consider Swoop for Man City Midfielder

Everton are ready to offer Fabian Delph an escape route from Manchester City as the club ponder over a deal that could reignite the midfielder's career both domestically and internationally.

Delph has struggled to force his way into Pep Guardiola's side in recent seasons, making just 11 Premier League outings last term, while he has fallen even further down the pecking order with the £63m arrival of Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old is coming into his final season at the Etihad, having joined from Aston Villa back in 2015, but could be tempted by the prospect of more first-team opportunities with The Sun claiming Everton are ready to make an offer for the versatile Delph - who would be worth in the region of £16m.

Due to the wealth of talent at Guardiola's disposal, Delph has often times found himself slotting in as a left-back, a trait which would please Marco Silva as he could add some experience to his midfield while equally having cover for Lucas Digne in that role.

The Sun add that Galatasaray have registered in interest too, but the player's preference is to remain in England.

Despite struggling to nail down a place in the Citizens' starting XI, Delph continues to feature under Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions - most recently starting in England's 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Nations League.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

A move to a fellow Premier League side could well keep him in Southgate's thinking moving forward, which would appeal to the former Leeds man.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Everton are set to sanction another loan move for attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, with Huddersfield and Wigan the two clubs vying for his signature.