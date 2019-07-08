Atletico Madrid Reach Agreement for Brazilian Left Back Renan Lodi

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense for left-back Renan Lodi, with the news confirmed late Sunday evening.

A preliminary agreement between the club and the player has been reached, with Lodi completing his medical and signing a six-year contract with the Madrid club.

Lodi has been at Paranaense since 2012, joining as a youth player. He has gone on to make 49 appearances at the club, scoring four goals and grabbing eight assists in the process. 

With the agreement confirmed on Madrid's website, the statement reads: "Atletico de Madrid and Club Athletico Paranaense have formalised the preliminary agreement that both clubs reached over the transfer of Renan Lodi. 

"The Brazilian has already signed a six-year contract with our club after passing the medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra."

Amilcar Orfali/GettyImages

Speaking to journalists after passing the medical, Lodi said: "I'm very happy to be here and arrive to a big club. I'm very happy to be able to work alongside Simeone, he is one of the best coaches."

Madrid have been on the hunt for a new left-back following Lucas Hernandez'a departure and the conclusion of Filipe Luis' contract. In a summer of change for Atletico, Lodi becomes the club's fifth signing this summer, after Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera and Felipe joined the club earlier in the window.

Like most Brazilian full-backs, Lodi offers great attacking threat while he has also credited his defensive attributes as one of his main assets. Speaking to Marca, following his medical the player said: "I would say I define myself as an athlete. I defend well and I attack very well."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message