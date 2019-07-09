Man Utd Targets: Comparing the Red Devils' Midfield Options

We all know how the transfer market goes for Manchester United. As soon as anyone in the world kicks a football, the Red Devils are said to be getting their chequebook ready.

Eventually, once you wade through all the ludicrous rumours (including that £50m John McGinn story), you're left with a few genuine targets. Plenty of midfielders have found their way onto United's radar, and club officials now have a decision to make.

There are some good ideas, and some which are not so good. Here's a look at five of United's top targets this summer and why a move for each should (or shouldn't) be in their plans.

Bruno Fernandes

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

What He'll Bring: Goals, goals and more goals. Oh, and did I mention goals? He was directly involved in 50 last season, scoring 32 and creating a further 18. He loves to burst forward and pick a pass, and he's partial to the odd long-range screamer. If United need an added edge in midfield, Fernandes is the perfect candidate.

Pros: He has been astounding in one of Europe's top leagues, and he even brought his best to the Europa League. There are no doubts about his ability and, at 24 years old, he could easily keep on getting better.

Cons: The Red Devils could get caught up in a bidding war for Fernandes, which certainly isn't ideal. We've seen plenty of superstars fail to cut it in the Premier League, and there is always the chance that Fernandes could turn into a expensive regret.

Likelihood: They want him, and they can afford him. It's as simple as that. 8/10

Cost: £53m.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

What He'll Bring: Pretty much everything. He scores goals, he grabs assists, he can dribble and he can tackle. Milinkovic-Savic is about as close to the full package as you're ever going to see.

Pros: His towering frame would fit in perfectly in the physical Premier League, and he already has a few years of top-flight experience under his belt. The potential which he has shown is frightening, and his current level isn't too bad either.

Cons: If only we could forget about last season. On paper, it was a huge step back for Milinkovic-Savic, who struggled to get amongst the goals for Lazio. He may have been deployed in a more reserved role, but he lost almost everything which has made him so special in the past. Hopefully just a one-off?

Likelihood: Unless his price drops down even more, United will probably keep looking elsewhere. 5/10

Cost: £72m.

Mario Lemina

Stu Forster/GettyImages

What He'll Bring: Plenty of experience, having already turned out in England, Italy and France. His physicality and defensive know-how was a huge advantage to both Southampton and former side Juventus, but he's also composed enough on the ball to make things happen for his teammates.

Pros: Southampton actively want him gone. He's not even part of their pre-season squad, and if that doesn't scream 'potential bargain', then I don't know what will. His value is dropping with each passing minute, which should be music to United's ears.

Cons: He's good, but he's not that good. He's hardly the big-name signing which fans have been crying out for, and he doesn't bring the level of goals and assists that United need from a new midfielder.

Likelihood: If all of their other targets knock them back, they could do a lot worse than go for Lemina. But he's surely not their first choice. 3/10

Cost: £20m.

James Maddison

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

What He'll Bring: Youth and excitement. The 22-year-old is a versatile midfielder who loves to fly forward and attack. Whether scoring himself or setting up a teammate, Maddison makes excellent decisions on the pitch, and the results are incredible.

Pros: Maddison is everything that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for. He's young, he's English, and he's really, really good. His level of chance creation is exactly what United are looking for, and signing him would almost guarantee ten years of excitement at Old Trafford.

Cons: Leicester City do not want to lose him, and understandably so. He is one of the most intriguing English talents around, and his price tag reflects that.

Likelihood: The Foxes aren't doing business over this one unless United come in with an enormous offer. With so many other targets in mind, don't expect Maddison to rock up at Old Trafford anytime soon. 2/10

Cost: £70m.

Christian Eriksen

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

What He'll Bring: Eriksen is the most established name on this list. A superb passer, Eriksen can pull the strings on any team, and he boasts the kind of vision and technical ability to give his side an edge that they didn't even know they were missing.

Pros: If United need star power, they don't come much bigger than Eriksen. He has been an elite talent for years, providing plenty of goals and assists for Tottenham Hotspur. Eriksen can clearly dominate in the Premier League, so the chances of him failing to adjust to life in Manchester are slim.

Cons: This is all about the money. Daniel Levy will try and squeeze every penny possible for Eriksen, whilst his wage demands will only add to the sizeable cost of the entire operation.

Likelihood: With so many other affordable options around, United will surely not opt to pay up for Eriksen. That being said, he's one of the best players on the market, and it would certainly be some statement. 4/10

Cost: At least £80m.