Arsenal Confirm Laurent Koscielny Has Refused to Travel on Pre-Season Tour

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the club for the pre-season tour of the United States, the club have confirmed.





The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back to France this summer as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract in north London, but so far there's been no indication that the Gunners are willing to let the player go.





Koscielny has a number of offers from clubs in Ligue 1, with Bordeaux among the strongest linked, and the player has requested that Arsenal cancel his contract so he's able to finalise a move back home.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Arsenal are continuing to stand firm - and this may be the tigger for the decision the player has made.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions," reads a club statement on their official website. " We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."





Arsenal's numbers are already light in defensive areas and so far they've only signed teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli, so they would be loathe to losing another of their options.





Calum Chambers has returned from his loan spell with relegated Fulham to offer some extra cover at centre-back, while Rob Holding is close to returning for a lengthy knee injury which kept him out for most of last season.

Laurent Koscielny has told Arsenal he wants to be released for free. He wants to go back to France. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 11, 2019

Arsenal are set to face MLS side Colorado Rapids in a friendly match on July 16 to kick-off their pre-season tour in the United States, while they'll also face Bayern Munich , Fiorentina and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup later this month.