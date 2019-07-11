Arsenal Name Young 29-Man Summer Tour Squad After Laurent Koscielny Refuses to Travel

Arsenal have named their 29-man travelling squad for the club's summer tour of the United States, with captain Laurent Koscielny a notable absentee after the defender refused to travel.

First up, the Gunners are to face MLS side Colorado Rapids on 15 July, followed by further tour games against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid in Los Angeles, Charlotte and Washington DC respectively.

It appears there will be opportunities for a number of young players, including new teenage signing Gabriel Martinelli. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are also included in what is quite a young squad.

The club had earlier released a statement condemning Koscielny's decision not to go.

"Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour," it read.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Arsenal will return to north London later this month for the Emirates Cup against Lyon on 28 July. They have also been invited to be this year's opposition in Barcelona's annual Joan Gamper Trophy, to be played at Camp Nou on 4 August.

The Premier League season will see the Gunners open with a trip to Newcastle on 11 August.