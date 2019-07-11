UEFA Reveal Prize Money on Offer for Champions League & Europa League in 2019/20

UEFA have revealed exactly how an estimated €2.55bn (£2.29bn) in prize money will be split between the clubs competing in the Champions League and Europa League in 2019/20.

With the figure derived from expected competition revenue of €3.25bn, UEFA has confirmed that €2.04bn will be distributed as prize money to Champions League teams, with €510m split between those in the Europa League.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The sizeable difference between the prize pots further underlines the importance of qualifying for the top competition in order to avoid missing out on the much more lucrative revenue stream.

Immediately prior to the group stage, the six losers in the Champions League playoff round will each receive a fixed payment of €5m. The winner will not actually receive anything for that round, but qualifying for the tournament proper brings with it vast sums.

Any national champions that don't reach the group stage of either the Champions League or Europa League will get €260,000 as well as amounts due for participating in qualifying rounds.

Money will be paid to Champions League clubs in lots of different ways. Simply reaching the group stage alone will trigger a payment of €15.25m, of which €14.5m is paid up front.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Every group stage win is worth €2.7m and each draw is worth €900,000. Any undistributed money from draws will be pooled and shared between all clubs in the group stage in amounts proportionate to their number of wins - win more, earn more.

There is another €9.5m for every club that reaches the round of 16, €10.5m per club for the quarter-finals, €12m per club in the semis, €15m per club in the final, plus €4m for the winners.

Going all the way will therefore be worth €66.25m, before group stages results are counted.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

On top of that, UEFA estimates there will be €585m to share between the 32 competing clubs based on their 10-year coefficient ranking, essentially rewarding teams for their performances over the course of the last decade. The lowest-ranked club will get €1.108m and the highest-ranked - Real Madrid - will get a further €35.46m from this alone.

Then there is a share of UEFA's market pool, worth €292m in 2019/20. That pot is distributed based on the proportional value of each TV market represented by competing clubs. Teams will also get a greater share the higher they finished in their domestic league last season.

The Europa League prize money follows the same system, but the amounts are much smaller.

There is €2.92m for every club in the group stage, with €570,000 for every group stage win and €190,000 for a draw. Group winners also get a €1m bonus, with runners-up getting €500,000.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The round of 32 is worth €500,000 to each club, followed by €1.1m for the round of 16, €1.5m for the quarter-finals, €2.4m for the semi-finals, €4.5m for the final and an additional €4m for winning it all.

Therefore, lifting the trophy is worth €17.92m in basic prize money - assuming the club won its group - before group stage results are accounted for. The difference between that and the much more lucrative Champions League is stark.

The total coefficient ranking pot for the Europa League is €84m and the market pool is €168m, both of which are shared between clubs using the same principles as in the Champions League.

Winning either the Champions League or Europa League in 2019/20 will mean a place in the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, and that comes with €3.5m, plus a further €1m for winning it.

2019/20 Champions League & Europa League UEFA Prize Money/Revenue:

Champions League Europa League Preliminary Round €230,000 each €220,000 each First Qualifying Round €280,000 each €240,000 each Second Qualifying Round €380,000 each €260,000 each Third Qualifying Round €480,000* each €280,000 each Playoff Round €5m** each €300,000** each Group Stage €15.25m €2.92m each Round of 32 n/a €500,000 each Round of 16 €9.5m each €1.1m each Quarter Finals €10.5m each €1.5m each Semi Finals €12m each €2.4m each Final €15m each €4.5m each Winner €4m €4m Coefficient Ranking (shared) €585m €84m Market Pool (shared) €292m €168m Super Cup (+ win bonus) €3.5m (+€1m) €3.5m (+€1m)

*Clubs eliminated from Champions path only

**Eliminated clubs only