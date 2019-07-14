Rhian Brewster: 4 Reasons Why 2019/20 Will Be the Liverpool Youngster's Breakthrough Season

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is just 19 years old, but is already a household name among followers of the Merseyside club.

The youngster is very highly rated by Jurgen Klopp and has bags of potential that's just waiting to be discovered. It is thought that Klopp is willing to put all his faith in the striker this coming season as he turns to the forward as the replacement for recently departed Daniel Sturridge.

The youngster already boasts a Champions League winners medal despite not yet making his competitive first-team debut for the six-time UCL winners.

After 18 months of injury hell, here are four reasons why we believe that this coming season is the one that will see Brewster making a name for himself on the biggest stages.

Goal Scoring Instinct

Top 🔟 #LFCU23s goals of the season 2018/19...



Curtis Jones 👀

Rhian Brewster 😱

pic.twitter.com/dEN2qle7V2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 30, 2019

Brewster has continuously shown that he has a real eye for the goal. The striker has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for the Liverpool Under-23 side and had similar success on the international stage.

The youngster was part of the Under-17 World Cup-winning England side and stole the tournament headlines. Brewster took home the Golden Boot and the Bronze Ball after netting eight goals in the competition. In an England side with the likes of Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi, it was Brewster who shone brightest.

His goal-scoring form has continued after returning from his long-term injury, with Brewster scoring a first-half brace in his first-team debut against Tranmere in a pre-season friendly.

Got the Manager's Faith

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Following the departure of Sturridge this summer, Klopp has left the door open for Brewster to fill the void left by the striker.

Speaking after the match against Tranmere, Klopp said (via The Express): "Rhian Brewster is a top striker, he is a top talent and I have told him already that he has an important role this year but how important depends on him. We will see.





"He has to play different positions as well - the centre, the wing is possible I think, we will see how we line up, but there will be opportunities for him. I am sure."

Klopp's comments indicate that he is willing to give the youngster a chance in the first team with some game time. It is likely that we will see Brewster in the domestic competitions and he will provide back-up for the front three along with Divock Origi.

Surrounded by Inspiration

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The togetherness and willingness for each other to succeed is ever-apparent in this Liverpool side. The players have a unique relationship with each other and Klopp, which could help Brewster succeed this season.

Brewster has been training with the first team since he was 16 years old, and this will have helped his development enormously. The striker can continue to learn from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as he fine-tunes and picks up new skills that could allow him to break into the side.





After facing the likes of Virgil van Dijk day in day out at training, Brewster will be adapt to facing the league's strongest once he gets his chance.

Stronger, Better, Faster

"This time last year I was out injured, I was here watching the boys play against Tranmere and this year I'm here playing." @RhianBrewster9 reflects on his two goals in tonight's win and what a difference a year makes.

Brewster suffered long term ankle and knee injuries in January 2018 that ultimately led to him being sidelined for 18 months. These injuries cost the youngster valuable game time, but it seems he has returned stronger than ever.

Despite the injuries taking longer than expected to recover from, Brewster has gelled back in the first-team set up incredibly well and looks the part. He spent much of his time on the sidelines with teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the pair are eager to impress the boss upon their respective returns for the club.

Liverpool and Brewster will now hope that his injury nightmares are behind him, so that he can seize any opportunities this season to make a real name for himself at Liverpool.