Schalke 04 New Kit: Die Königsblauen Unveil Sleek New Away Strip for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Schalke 04 and Umbro have unveiled their brand new away kit for the 2019/20 season, with a sleek white and blue jersey, showcasing the main colours of the club. 

As revealed in the club's press release, the strip features an 'eye-catching white colour with contrasting shoulder panels' with 'arm panels in green and blue' where the green details make the connection to Gelsenkirchen. 

It later declared: "The shirt will be worn by the S04 players with marine blue shorts that feature a contrasting green colour on the sides and a two-tone club badge. The away dress is rounded off with glistening white socks with marine blue and green elements."

On the back of the jersey, there is also a small but fine detail in the neck area - the motto: "Wir leben dich" (meaning we live you) provided with a small Schalke logo.

Image by Thanoshaan Thayalan

Fronting the campaign for the Bundesliga club were Suat Serdar, Jonas Carls alongside former Manchester City player Rabbi Matondo.

This new Schalke away kit will be available to purchase exclusively from Umbro, club stores and online from July 14th. 

