Thorns' Tyler Lussi Scores Dramatic Winner in Stoppage Time Over Pride

Tyler Lussi scored a stoppage-time winner to lead the Portland Thorns to victory over the Orlando Pride in a back-and-forth game.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 14, 2019

Tyler Lussi scored a stoppage-time winner to lead the Portland Thorns to a 4–3 victory over the Orlando Pride in a back-and-forth game. 

It was the first NWSL game that got picked up by ESPN (on ESPNNews) following a new television deal, and it didn't disappoint.

Lussi scored the decisive goal on a header off a corner kick.

Hayley Raso, Midge Purce, Christine Sinclair and Lussi scored goals for the Thorns. On the Pride side, Marta scored one goal and forced a Thorns own goal while Erin Greening also scored for Orlando. 

The Thorns next face Utah Royals FC while the Pride take on Sky Blue.

The television deal was announced on July 4. ESPN will broadcast 14 games for the remainder of the season, including the semifinals and championship. 

