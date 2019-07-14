Tyler Lussi scored a stoppage-time winner to lead the Portland Thorns to a 4–3 victory over the Orlando Pride in a back-and-forth game.

It was the first NWSL game that got picked up by ESPN (on ESPNNews) following a new television deal, and it didn't disappoint.

Lussi scored the decisive goal on a header off a corner kick.

Hayley Raso, Midge Purce, Christine Sinclair and Lussi scored goals for the Thorns. On the Pride side, Marta scored one goal and forced a Thorns own goal while Erin Greening also scored for Orlando.

The difference so far as @HayleyRaso makes 'em pay for the mistake at the back. #PORvORL on ESPNNEWS. pic.twitter.com/kYBo52J1BD — NWSL (@NWSL) July 14, 2019

The Thorns next face Utah Royals FC while the Pride take on Sky Blue.

The television deal was announced on July 4. ESPN will broadcast 14 games for the remainder of the season, including the semifinals and championship.