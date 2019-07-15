Bayern Munich Closing in on €30m Hakim Ziyech After Missing Out on Other Targ

Bayern Munich are reportedly close to completing a deal for Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, having grown frustrated in their respective pursuits of Leroy Sane and Ousmane Dembele as well as Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Die Roten are searching for a new wide forward to electrify their squad following the departures of club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben over the summer. Niko Kovac had initially considered a move for Ziyech before looking at other targets.

Bayern have now re-opened negotiations with the Eredivisie champions, with SportBild (via Bladna) writing that the Germans will meet the Moroccan's €30m valuation.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Ziyech was immense for Ajax as they came within a matter of seconds of a Champions League final, as Lucas Moura slotted home a 96th-minute goal to send Tottenham Hotspur through at the Dutchmen's expense.

Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal were also interested in signing the winger, but baulked at the asking price despite the general consensus that the fee being touted is a clear bargain.

Ziyech allegedly favoured a switch to the Emirates Stadium, but is now likely to settle in Bavaria after Bayern's technical director Hasan Salihamidžić met the former's agent Mustapha Nakhli to discuss a transfer.

The Allianz Arena side were thought to be targeting deals for either Dembele or Sane, though it is understood that City and Barça have each informed their German counterparts that the duo are not up for sale.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Ziyech was hugely underwhelming at the African Cup of Nations this summer as his nation were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Benin, yet his form in Amsterdam last term proved his immense talents.





It wouldn't be at all surprising if this one comes to fruition given Die Roten's need for a new player like the 26-year-old and the lack of progress regarding Sane and Dembele, whilst Arsenal will likely struggle to fund a move as they continue to track Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney.