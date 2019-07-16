Tunisia vs Nigeria Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tunisia face Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff on Wednesday night, after the two sides both suffered crushing late defeats in their semi-final ties.

The two teams will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing semi final outings, which saw Senegal and Algeria advance to the final. Although it may only be third place that's up for grabs, both sides will field a strong XI to claim the bronze medal and some bragging rights.





Nigeria will perhaps come into the game as the favourites, but will still be reeling from

a heartbreaking 96th minute defeat at the hands of Riyad Mahrez and Algeria.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 17 July What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Al Salam Stadium Channel/Live Stream? EuroSport 2 UK & Fubo TV Referee? TBC

Team News

Both sides boast a relatively clean bill of health ahead of Wednesday evening's third place clash.

The only slight concern for the Eagles is attacker Youssef Msakni, who was replaced at half-time in their defeat to Senegal. However, he should be fit to start for Tunisia on Wednesday.

Nigeria may look to freshen up the tired legs which battled until the very end against Algeria, with Ferjani Sassi and midfielder Marc Lamti the likely replacements for the Super Eagles.

Predicted Lineups

Tunisia Mouez; Bronn, Meriah, Hadadi, Khazri; Sassi, Lamti, Skhiri; B Mohamed, Msakni, Khenissi. Nigeria Akpeyi; Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Collins; Kalu, Musa, Etebo; Chukwueze, Onyekuru; Ighalo.

Head to Head Record

These two sides tend to draw with one another; pretty much all of the time. Nigeria beat Tunisia 4-2 back in January 2000, but since then neither side has claimed a victory in normal or extra time.

With penalties being the only way to separate the pair over the past 19 years, it could well be another close game on Wednesday night.

Recent Form

Tunisia have stuttered their way through this year's AFCON tournament, drawing their three group games and reaching the quarter-finals without winning a game in normal nor extra time.

Their 3-0 win over Madagascar gave the Eagles some confidence going into their semi-final tie, but they were unable to unlock the Senegalese backline, and conceded a devastating own goal during extra time.

Nigeria have grown throughout the competition, after an uninspiring pair of wins and a humbling defeat to Madagascar in their group fixtures.

The Super Eagles put in two strong performances against Cameroon and South Africa to reach the semi-final, but a moment of magic from Riyad Mahrez broke Nigerian hearts in the sixth minute of added time.

Here's how each team performed in their last six fixtures:

Tunisia Nigeria Senegal 1-0 Tunisia (14/7) Algeria 2-1 Nigeria (14/7) Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia (11/7) Nigeria 2-1 South Africa (10/7) Ghana 1-1 Tunisia -Tunisia won 5-4 on pens (8/7) Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon (6/7) Mauritius 0-0 Tunisia (2/7) Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria (30/6) Tunisia 1-1 Mali (28/6) Nigeria 1-0 Guinea (26/6) Tunisia 1-1 Angola (24/6) Nigeria 1-0 Burundi (22/6)

Prediction

Both teams will still be reeling from their dramatic exits from the competition, but they have to put in one final performance in this tournament. Nigeria have improved during the competition, while Tunisia's only impressive display came against a plucky, but inferior, Madagascar side.

Nigeria will be slightly less fresh than their opponents, but they have the attacking quality to break down the stubborn Tunisian defence and claim third place on Wednesday night.

It's a match neither side was hoping to play, but in the end one of them must win.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-2 Nigeria