Watch: Bheem Goyal, 8-Year-Old Battling Leukemia, Starts in Goal for Sounders

Goyal joined the team through a partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 17, 2019

Eight-year-old Sounders fan Bheem Goyal had a soccer debut to remember during Seattle's international friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Through a partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Goyal, who is battleing Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, started in goal for the Sounders and made the opening save to a loud cheer from the fans.

Goyal made his start after signing a contract with the team on July 10. He's been rooting for the Sounds since he was in kindergarten and calls the club's 2016 MLS Cup Championship the greatest moment in his life.

After eight months of intense chemotherapy, Goyal even tried out for the Seattle United team in April, making the U9 premier team and scoring three goals in his first four games in June.

When he's not cheering for the Sounders, Goyal is supporting the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Cubs, Duke Blue Devils, and Kentucky Wildcats.

