Watch: Jozy Altidore Scores Sensational Goal for Toronto FC vs. Red Bulls

Altidore was just showing off with this one.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 17, 2019

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore didn't need much time to make his mark on the team's contest against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

For the second straight game since returning from the Gold Cup, Altidore found the back of the net in tremendous fashion, flicking the ball with the inside of his right heel and directing it past goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Altidore's brilliant move came just five minutes into the game against his former team and one week after his free kick helped Toronto secure a win against Montreal.

Toronto FC currently holds the final playoff spot in the MLS's Eastern Conference, two points ahead of New England.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message