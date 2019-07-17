Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore didn't need much time to make his mark on the team's contest against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

For the second straight game since returning from the Gold Cup, Altidore found the back of the net in tremendous fashion, flicking the ball with the inside of his right heel and directing it past goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Altidore's brilliant move came just five minutes into the game against his former team and one week after his free kick helped Toronto secure a win against Montreal.

Toronto FC currently holds the final playoff spot in the MLS's Eastern Conference, two points ahead of New England.