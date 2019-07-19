Algeria enjoyed a dream start to the Africa Cup of Nations final in absolutely baffling fashion.

The Fennec Foxes scored less than two minutes into the title match vs. Senegal on a goal that goes down as a strike from Baghdad Bounedjah. The video evidence, however, shows something considerably less straightforward than that.

Bounedjah's speculative blast from distance took a wicked deflection off of Salif Sane, with the Senegal defender just looking to block the shot. Instead, it looped high, back toward goal, where Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis stayed rooted to the ground, watching helplessly as the ball snuck under the crossbar and in.

One of the more bizarre goals you'll ever see in a major final. Algeria seizes the early lead in the AFCON title match vs. Senegal on ... that 😱



The goal was a perfect start for Algeria, which already beat Senegal earlier in the competition, winning 1-0 in the group stage.

Algeria is seeking its second title–and first since 1990–while Senegal is in the final for a second time ever and is in search of its first trophy.