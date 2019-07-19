Ajax Signs Mexico's Edson Alvarez From Club America

Another Mexican star on the rise is headed to the Eredivisie.

By Avi Creditor
July 19, 2019

Edson Alvarez has left Club America for Ajax, joining the Dutch giants on a five-year deal in a transfer worth a reported fee of $17 million. Alvarez becomes part of Ajax's plan to replace Matthijs de Ligt, who departed for Juventus this week. The versatile 21-year-old can also play at right back and at holding midfield and joins Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutierrez as Mexico talents that have recently left Liga MX for the Dutch league.

Both Lozano and Gutierrez are currently with PSV–the former club of Mexican captain Andres Guardado–and they'll look to prevent Alvarez from finding the same amount of club success as he just had with America, which he helped lead to a 2018 Liga MX Apertura title and 2019 Copa MX Clausura title before his departure.

Alvarez was also part of Mexico's squad that won the Gold Cup by beating the USA 1-0 in the final earlier this month in Chicago.

