Pep Guardiola Gives Benjamin Mendy Fitness Update as Angelino Stakes Claim to Replace Frenchman

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered an update on the fitness of full back Benjamin Mendy, while the returning Angelino has admitted his aim is 'to make the position mine'.

On Thursday night, it was announced the World Cup winner would likely be out for the first month of the season, as he continues his rehabilitation in Barcelona. The Frenchman will not return to training with City until next month, meaning his most feasible return date will likely be the clash with Norwich on September 14.

And, speaking to the press ahead of their clash against Wolves on Saturday, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account, Guardiola revealed: "Benjamin Mendy is getting better. Hopefully, when we get back from the tour he will join us."



However, one man who won't be hoping for such a return is recent re-signing Angelino, who the Citizens brought back for £6m after triggering their buy-back clause following the departure of Fabian Delph and the continued struggles of £52m left back Mendy.

And, speaking to the Mirror, the former PSV Eindhoven man admitted, with just him and Oleksandr Zinchenko currently vying for the position, he is determined to make the role his.

The 22-year-old declared: “Zinchenko is doing really well even though he is playing out of position, but my aim is to make the position mine.

“It was always my objective to get back to the club - and it worked. I had the clause in the contract to come back so it was up to me to have a good season and see what happened.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“Thanks to the two seasons I had at Breda [on loan] and PSV, I am here again. I started here at City so that was my main focus. I think I have improved. I’m not the same player I was when I was here before. Now it is my aim to play as much as I can and enjoy everything I can.

“I played in the Champions League at PSV and it was amazing. But there have been big changes at City. Pep has changed the style of play. He has made the team very dominant. I would say every player wants to play for a team that wants to dominate the ball.”