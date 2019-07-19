William Saliba's Move to Arsenal Nears Completion as Gunners 'Reach Agreement' With Saint-Etienne

By 90Min
July 19, 2019

It's becoming one of the overplayed stories of the summer, but Arsenal's move for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba might finally be nearing completion as the Gunners appear to have reached an agreement with the French side. 

Unai Emery's side have multiple plates in the air as far as transfer dealings go at present, with deals for Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos and Everton Soares all being negotiated despite their seemingly minimal transfer budget.

Amidst all that, however, Saliba has remained a top priority, and Sky Sports report that Arsenal have reached an 'agreement in principle' with ASSE over a potential transfer.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

It's unclear exactly how much they will pay for the towering 18-year-old as yet, but the fee is believed to be somewhere in the region of £25 to £30m, and it is expected he will return to his current club on loan for the forthcoming season.

It is understood that Tottenham were also interested, but a bid from their north London counterparts never materialised, and it's the Gunners who look to have been able to get a deal over the line.

Saliba made 17 appearances at the heart of the Saint-Etienne defence last season, establishing himself as a fixture in the side towards the end of the season and cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting defensive talents on the continent.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Although he won't solve any of the short-term issues facing Unai Emery, with Laurent Koscielny set to leave and Shkodran Mustafi seemingly no longer trusted, Saliba should see his value rocket further after a full season of first-team football, and could prove to be an immeasurably important defensive addition to the squad in 12 months time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message