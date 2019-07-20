When Christen Press gets on the ball, the opposition should start to panic because she has a habit of torching her defenders for highlight-reel worthy runs.

Such was the case Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium, as Press tracked down a looping ball on the left flank before cutting right, dragging the ball between the feet of Portland Thorns defender Elizabeth Ball and rifling in a shot at the near post that beat her USWNT teammate Adrianna Franch and tied the game for the Utah Royals.

Christen Press is here to embarrass you (via @NWSL) pic.twitter.com/WFYfkGMqTP — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 20, 2019

The goal was her second of the season, not a bad tally considering she's missed most quite a few NWSL games while on national team duty.

This game marked the return of the USWNT stars after their 2019 Women's World Cup victory and it appears that Press hasn't lost her mojo. Other Team USA stars such as Becky Sauerbrunn, Lindsey Horan, Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnet made their return in the game as well.

Christine Sinclair opened the scoring for the Thorns while Portland and Utah traded goals later on with the match finishing 2–2.