Tottenham and Juventus will get their respective pre-seasons started with a friendly on Sunday, July 21 when they face each other in the International Champions Cup at The National Stadium in Singapore.

This will be the third time in four seasons that Tottenham and Juventus have played in a preseason friendly. Sunday also marks the second time the two teams have faced off in the International Champions Cup.

Juventus has won each of their last two competitive matches against Spurs, but Tottenham has last year's Champions Cup title to defend this time.

How to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Follow the match live online with WatchESPN.