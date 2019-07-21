Juventus vs. Tottenham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions Cup

Find out how to watch Juventus vs. Tottenham on Sunday, July 21 in Singapore.

By Emily Caron
July 21, 2019

Tottenham and Juventus will get their respective pre-seasons started with a friendly on Sunday, July 21 when they face each other in the International Champions Cup at The National Stadium in Singapore.

This will be the third time in four seasons that Tottenham and Juventus have played in a preseason friendly. Sunday also marks the second time the two teams have faced off in the International Champions Cup.

Juventus has won each of their last two competitive matches against Spurs, but Tottenham has last year's Champions Cup title to defend this time. 

How to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Follow the match live online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message