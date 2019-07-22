Gareth Bale's Agent 'in China' to Negotiate Move Away From Real Madrid

Gareth Bale appears to be nearing the exit door in Real Madrid, and a report from Spain has claimed that his agent has travelled to China to arrange the Welshman a move to a Chinese Super League side.

Manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Bale had been dropped for the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich as he is nearing a move away from the club, although there were no clues as to where Bale's destination may be.

A move to China has been suggested, and AS claim that Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has travelled to Asia to arrange Bale a transfer to either Jiangsun Suning or Beijing Guoan.





The winger is believed to have asked to be dropped for the clash with Bayern as he felt as though the transfer was imminent, although negotiations have slowed down and Bale has now returned to training with Real.

As of yet, he has not requested to be dropped for the upcoming friendly with Arsenal on Wednesday, although he remains widely expected to leave the club this summer.

His salary demands are thought to be one of the major problems in negotiating a move away from Real. Few clubs in Europe would be able to afford his wages, so a switch to China has long been touted as a likely option.





The Chinese transfer window closes on July 31, and there is said to be a belief that a deal will be struck before then, although Bale has still decided to return to training in the fear that a move may break down.





Real are yet to receive a concrete offer from any CSL side, although they remain eager to part ways with the high-earning Welshman this summer.

Should a move to China fail to materialise, Bale has been linked with a move to the likes of Bayern and Manchester United, although both sides are thought to be hesitant to meet his financial demands.