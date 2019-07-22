NWSL Week 14 Roundup: Big Crowds Welcome World Cup Winning USWNT Heroes on Return to Club Action

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

NWSL saw the eagerly awaited return of many of the USWNT Women's World Cup winners over the weekend, with the likes of Tobin Heath, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Lindsey Horan, Abby Dahlkemper, Christen Press, Ashlyn Harris and others in action for their respective club teams.

Having greeted the home crowd before Alex Morgan watched from the stands as Orlando Pride faced Sky Blue, while Megan Rapinoe's Reign FC were not in action.

Pride were buoyed by the returns of goalkeeper Harris and veteran full-back Ali Krieger as they saw off Sky Blue in front of 9,415 fans at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Rookie talent Marisa Viggiano scored the only goal, while Brazilian legend Marta was also paying for Pride.

But the near 10,000 crowd in Florida couldn't beat the record 17,388 attendance at SeatGeek Stadium where Chicago Red Stars hosted North Carolina Courage. Just days earlier, MLS side Chicago Fire had drawn only 7,482 fans at the venue for their game against Columbus Crew.

World Cup winners Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Morgan Brian and the aforementioned Ertz all started for Red Stars, while Mewis, Dahlkemper, Jessica McDonald and Crystal Dunn all featured for Courage. A 10th NWSL goal of the season for Australian star and all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr handed Chicago a 2-1 win.

Elsewhere, 15,931 fans were at Rio Tinto Stadium to see Utah Royals host Portland Thorns. Press marked her return to club action with a spectacular goal in the 2-2 draw, with Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O'Hara also in action for Utah. Heath, Horan, Emily Sonnett and Adriana Franch all played roles for the visiting Thorns, who stay top of the standings despite the tie.

There was a sell out 5,500 crowd in the capital as Houston Dash beat Washington Spirit 2-1 to end a seven-game win-less streak. Spirit were still missing World Cup Bronze Ball winner Rose Lavelle, but Mallory Pugh could have been a hero on her return, only to miss a penalty.

NWSL 2019 Season - Week 14 Standings:

Pos Team Pld GD Pts
1. Portland Thorns 13 +7 23
2. North Carolina Courage 13 +13 22
3. Chicago Red Stars 13 +1 20
4. Reign FC 12 +1 20
5. Washington Spirit 12 +5 18
6. Utah Royals 12 0 18
7. Houston Dash 13 -5 16
8. Orlando Pride 14 -15 11
9. Sky Blue 12 -7 8

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message