Trabzonspor's New Kit Reveal Video Will Hit You in Your Feelings

This is beautiful.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 22, 2019

Something about a good reveal can really help make any jersey seem way cooler.

Well, for Turkish club Trabzonspor, the video created to accompany the unveiling of the squad's new kit made the uniforms feel that much cooler.

You might need some tissues to watch this video all the way through, but it will be worth it, even if you start uncontrollably sobbing as a little boy realizes his dream.

Was I right about the tissues?

More Soccer

