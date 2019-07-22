Something about a good reveal can really help make any jersey seem way cooler.

Well, for Turkish club Trabzonspor, the video created to accompany the unveiling of the squad's new kit made the uniforms feel that much cooler.

You might need some tissues to watch this video all the way through, but it will be worth it, even if you start uncontrollably sobbing as a little boy realizes his dream.

Coğrafyamızın geleneksel dokuma bezi “keşan” motiflerini formamıza gururla işledik! Çünkü bize ait olan ve bizden kıldığımız her zaman en güzelidir. 😊 Biliyoruz ki #yanyana durursak #bizbize yeteriz!



Gri formamız, yarın öğleden sonra TS Club’lar ve online mağazamızda! ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/NoKaiIfXQt — Trabzonspor Kulübü (@Trabzonspor) July 19, 2019

Was I right about the tissues?