David Alaba Provides Update on His Bayern Munich Future Amid Barcelona Links

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has insisted that he is fully committed to Bayern Munich, despite reports linking him with a potential move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are thought to be keen on bringing in Alaba to compete with Jordi Alba at left-back, while there were even reports that he had been offered to Barcelona as part of a player-plus-cash deal for winger Ousmane Dembele.

DOMINIK ANGERER/GettyImages

However, speaking to the media (via Sport Bild) during Bayern's pre-season tour, Alaba insisted that he is not giving any thought to the rumours right now.

He said: "Of course it is flattering [to be linked with Barcelona], of course it's an honour for me. But I am fully focused here in Munich and on preparing for the upcoming season. I think we have a lot to do in the new season."

However, he did hint that a move away from the club could be a possibility in the future, adding: "I'm not a player who does not look far into the future. But I could imagine everything."

Bayern are said to be adamant that Alaba will not be sold this summer, despite already spending heavily on Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez. Instead, it is Alaba's representatives, including his father, who have begun identifying the left-back's worth in the current market.

His management are believed to have reached out to both Barcelona and Real Madrid to see whether either would be keen on signing Alaba, but Bayern have no intention of actually letting him go this summer.

The 27-year-old remains under contract at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2021, so Bayern feel no pressure to actually part ways with him.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Alaba was a core part of Niko Kovac's side last season, making 43 appearances in all competitions. He even chipped in with three goals and seven assists, and Kovac does not want to lose such an integral member of the squad.