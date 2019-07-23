CONMEBOL has fined Lionel Messi $1,500 and suspended him for one game after his red card at Copa America, the federation announced on Tuesday.

Messi received a red card during the third-place match against Chile at Copa America. Argentina's star was sent off with Gary Medel after they got into a heated altercation.

CONMEBOL cited "offensive behavior, insults and defamatory actions" as reasons to suspend Messi, reports beIN Sports.

Messi caused a stir with his "corruption" comments made this summer at Copa America. He boycotted the tournament's medal ceremony earlier this month to protest the referring and suggested Argentina was not treated fairly.

"There was lack of respect toward us during this Copa America," he said. ''We could have done better, but they didn't let us make it to the final. Corruption and the referees are not letting the fans enjoy football. This is ruining football.''