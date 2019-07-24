Junior Firpo Edging Closer to Barcelona Move as Bargain Deal Agreed With Real Betis

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Junior Firpo is on the verge on completing an imminent move to Barcelona after the Spanish champions and Real Betis agreed on a €27m deal.

With Marc Cucurella being sent out on loan to Getafe, Ernesto Valverde has been left with Jordi Alba as the club's only recognised left-back, but it now appears they have found their man in the shape of the Spanish Under-21 star.

The move is now all-but assured according to Gianluca Di Marzio as Firpo, who shone for his country at the Under-21's European Championships will come in to add immediate cover for Alba. While initially joining as the 30-year-old's understudy, it is also thought he could be the legendary Barcelona star's long-term replacement.

La Blaugrana appear to have struck a fine deal for the left-back, with the 22-year-old's release clause having initially been €50m, and the fee mentioned standing at nearly half that.

Meanwhile, Betis already secured their replacement for Firpo some days ago, Alfonso Pedraza joining on loan from Villarreal CF with an option to buy.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Firpo moved to Spain at the age of six and joined the Betis youth setup in 2014 at the age of 18. From there he rose through the ranks before making his La Liga debut in 2018, becoming the first player from the Dominican Republic to do so.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Shortly after he was called up to the Spanish Under-21 side, where he has shone, emerging as one of the finest talents in Spain, his stock rising even further as he helped guide Spain to glory in the European Championships this summer. In total for Betis' senior side, Firpo has made 43 appearances and scored five goals across two seasons.

