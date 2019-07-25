Bruno Fernandes 'Unlikely' to Join Manchester United From Sporting CP

Sporting CP and Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Manchester United for much of the summer, but the latest update suggests that the transfer is unlikely to take place.

Whilst United are definitely in the market for a new central midfielder, with Fernandes having previously been scouted by the Red Devils, he is not thought to be a priority signing.

Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to join Manchester United this summer, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2019

According to Sky Sports News, much of the speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Old Trafford has derived from Portugal, and United's interest in the player has been exaggerated.

No doubt the rumours were strengthened by the player's own admission that he wants to play Premier League football at some point in his career, and enhanced further by the comments of his current manager, Marcel Keizer, who admitted there was a lot of attention surrounding his star man.

Speaking in the aftermath of Sporting CP's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday night - where Fernandes scored the opening goal, as well as providing the assist for the second - Keizer stated:

"I can say about Bruno that he's a very good player and he's important for us. Of course everybody would like him to stay but we don't know the situation at the moment. He is here but we don't know what the future will bring, so we will have to wait.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

"We know that clubs like him, so we have to see what's going to happen."

It is thought that part of the issue surrounding a potential move to Old Trafford for Fernandes, or indeed another midfielder, is indecision over which current United players will be leaving this summer, which would need to be settled before any new faces arrive.

Another factor in preventing the deal from taking place could well be the asking price of at least £56m touted by Sporting CP president, Frederico Varandas.

With United having already spent a combined £65m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, and being heavily linked with signing Leicester's Harry Maguire for a reported £80m - a deal for Fernandes could see the Red Devils' spending creep up over the £200m mark.

If United do decide to pull the plug on the young attacking midfielder, he is unlikely to be short of other potential suitors.

After grabbing 20 goals and 13 assists domestically last season, Fernandes put in a number of assured displays to help Portugal claim the Nations League title.