Everton Unveils Stunning New Waterfront Stadium Plans

Everton have unveiled the proposed designs for a new 52,000-seat stadium, which would be built to rise out of the Bramley-Moore Dock on the banks of the River Mersey.

The Toffees currently play at Goodison Park, which is situated on the opposite side of Stanley Park - a stone's throw away from neighbourhood rivals Liverpool's famous Anfield stadium.

Their current home holds a maximum capacity of 39,221, with the club's ambitious new plans set to increase their seat numbers by close to 25%. The plans have been in the offing for some time, but today's statement on the club's official website details further Everton's plans.

It read: "Everton Football Club today revealed the proposed designs for its iconic new stadium which would be built on semi-derelict dockland in North Liverpool and deliver a £1bn boost to the city’s economy."

The images of the proposed stadium were unveiled by world-renowned architect Dan Meis at an event held in a former warehouse right next to the dock, with 800 fans present.

Speaking on the plans, the club continued: "The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby.

"The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park’s famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish."

It is understood that, if these plans are accepted, the construction work could begin in 2020, with games being held as soon as 2023. The concepts also include the possibility of installing 'rail seating', which could pave the way for safe standing areas.

And, speaking upon the announcement Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “Today marks an incredibly important milestone for us as we seek to build a new stadium which will act as a ‘game changer’ for the Club and our city region.

“Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city’s maritime history and from our Club’s rich heritage and traditions.

“It is, first and foremost, a stadium for football, for our passionate fans and for our players. A stadium that gives Everton Football Club a platform for growth both commercially and socially.

"But it is also a stadium for the entire city and a development which will deliver transformative benefits in terms of regeneration and inclusive growth for the whole Liverpool City Region and for North Liverpool in particular.

“Our plans for Goodison Park, although much more outlined at this stage, fulfil our promise to our neighbors in Liverpool 4 to work together to create something that will benefit the community for generations to come.

“There is still much work to be done to deliver both the stadium and the community-led legacy in Liverpool 4 but we remain on track to deliver these amazing transformational projects.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and especially would like to thank our fans, the residents and businesses around Goodison Park and the people of this city for listening to us, for sharing their ideas with us and for backing us on this journey.

“It is important that people continue to give us their views during this public consultation, so I would urge everyone to visit the exhibition as it tours the city region or go to the project website to take part.”