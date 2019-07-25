Jurgen Klopp Admits Philippe Coutinho Would Make Liverpool 'Better' But Rules Out Impossible Return

Jurgen Klopp has categorically ruled out a sensational return to Anfield for Philippe Coutinho, insisting he hopes the Barcelona forward 'finds his luck' at the Spanish side.

Ever since making the switch to the Camp Nou 18 months ago, Coutinho's career has taken a downward spiral, being knocked out of the Champions League by his former side and failing to impress during his ill-fated spell in Catalonia - despite picking up two La Liga winner's medals.

According to the gossip, Barcelona have been trying to flog Coutinho off to Paris Saint-Germain as they eye a return for Neymar, while Liverpool have been constantly linked with a move to bring their former star back to Anfield.

The Reds' manager has put to bed such suggestions, however, telling ESPN that any deal is simply 'not possible' and that he hopes the 27-year-old can return to his best for the La Liga side.

"In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still - 100%," Klopp said. "It's not about that. I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that.

"It's just not possible. As I said, having him would make each team better - us included - but I really hope that he finds his luck at Barcelona.

Klopp even admitted that the Premier League side have kept in touch with La Blaugrana about Coutinho, although all the rumours were nothing more than paper talk.

He added: "We have contact, but not that close contact that I know exactly how he is doing, but the rest is only newspaper talk and stuff like that."