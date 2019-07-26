Sead Kolasinac Says He, Ozil Are 'Fine' After Carjacking Attempt

The Arsenal defender chased off knife-wielding perpetrators in London on Thursday.

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has offered an encouraging update after he and Mesut Ozil were on the receiving end of an attempted carjacking.

The Arsenal teammates were driving through the streets of north London when a pair of machete-wielding attackers attempted to commandeer the vehicle, prompting Kolasinac to get out of the car and fend them off with his bare hands.

And, following a club statement claiming the pair were 'fine' on Thursday evening, Kolasinac has confirmed as much on Friday, posting a picture of himself and Ozil with wide smiles on Twitter, as they returned to work with Arsenal.

Alongside the image, the Bosnian fullback added the caption, 'Think we're fine #M1Ö #SeoKol' with a fist bump and happy face emoji added for good measure.

The 26-year-old was immediately heralded a hero on social media for his incredible bravery in the face of such a terrifying situation.

Speaking on the attack, an eyewitness revealed: "It was totally mad and strange. His car was standing there empty in the middle of the road with its door hanging open.

"Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives. He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was.

"I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail. They didn’t take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long-sleeved tops in this hot weather. They stood out. It was really creepy.

"God knows what would have happened if they’d caught him. It looked to me like he’d have been hacked to shreds and he clearly thought so too.

"As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off. The police were there shortly afterwards and the road was almost blocked off.

"It was totally surreal, just surreal and strange. You don’t expect something like that to happen at any time, particularly the mid-afternoon."

