Ajax got its year off to a perfect start Saturday with a 2-0 Dutch Super Cup win over rivals PSV Eindhoven.

The reigning Dutch champions didn't waste any time getting on the scoresheet, as a great team goal was finished off by Kasper Dolberg in the very first minute of the game.

That didn’t take long.



Ajax’s Kasper Dolberg, playing PSV in the Dutch Super Cup, makes it 1-0 literally after the first whistle.



(via @FOXSportsnl)



pic.twitter.com/f864mS1ye9 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 27, 2019

Daley Blind also got on the scoresheet, lashing a thunderous shot into the back of the net to cap the scoring for Ajax.

The Dutch Super Cup win sees the Amsterdam club claim its third trophy of the calendar year after winning the Eredivisie and the KNVB Beker title. Ajax also narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League final after succumbing to Tottenham in the late going.

The club will hope to defend its league title in the coming season, with its first Eredivisie match against Vitesse on August 3.