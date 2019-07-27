Kasper Dolberg, Daley Blind Score as Ajax Wins Dutch Super Cup Over PSV Eindhoven

VI Images via Getty Images

By Kellen Becoats
July 27, 2019

Ajax got its year off to a perfect start Saturday with a 2-0 Dutch Super Cup win over rivals PSV Eindhoven.

The reigning Dutch champions didn't waste any time getting on the scoresheet, as a great team goal was finished off by Kasper Dolberg in the very first minute of the game.

Daley Blind also got on the scoresheet, lashing a thunderous shot into the back of the net to cap the scoring for Ajax.

The Dutch Super Cup win sees the Amsterdam club claim its third trophy of the calendar year after winning the Eredivisie and the KNVB Beker title. Ajax also narrowly missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League final after succumbing to Tottenham in the late going.

The club will hope to defend its league title in the coming season, with its first Eredivisie match against Vitesse on August 3.

 

