Caden Benson of FC Dallas' Special Olympics Unified Team pulled off perhaps the goal of the weekend on Saturday night, a lofted free kick that smacked off the crossbar and into the back of the net at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The 16-year-old midfielder stepped up to his free kick as FC Dallas faced Real Salt Lake, shooting from just inside the halfway mark. Benson's shot appeared to be sailing over the goal, but tucked just underneath the crossbar as the FC Dallas squad mobbed Benson near the sideline.

.@SpecialOlympics athlete Caden Benson scores a great free kick for FC Dallas' Special Olympics Unified Team 👏



(via @FCDallas)pic.twitter.com/DvLM5fNNHF — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2019

Benson is one of 15 players on Dallas' Special Olympics Unified team. Saturday's match marked the team's first appearance of the season, with the next match coming against the Houston Dynamo Unified Team on Aug. 25.

FC Dallas' MLS team enters Sunday night sixth in the Western Conference at 9–8–6.