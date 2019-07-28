Transfer Rumours: Rugani to Arsenal, Nainggolan Accepts Inter Exit, Hart to Porto & More

What's that coming over the hill, is it a transfer rumour? Is it a transfer rumour?

The clock is ticking for teams to get their business done, and it is about this time in the window that clubs start to get a little desperate. Fortunately, that makes for some fascinating stories.

Here are nine stories for you too keep an eye out for before the transfer window slams shut.

Saido Berahino to Feature for Nimes With Stoke Departure Yet to Be Finalised

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

In recent years, has there been a fall from grace quite like Saido Berahino's? It feels like only yesterday that Berahino was England's finest forward, but that couldn't be further from the truth these days.

He was training with Belgian side Zulte Waregam, but Stoke City are yet to release him from his contract, so he is unable to play competitive games elsewhere. Now, the Daily Mail state that Berahino will feature in a friendly for Ligue 1 side Nimes as he looks to maintain his fitness.

There has been no word from Stoke as to what his next move will be, although it is clear they don't want him anymore. For everyone's sake, just cut him loose.

Crystal Palace to Reignite Interest in Michail Antonio

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Can someone tell Crystal Palace that they're probably about to come into a lot of money? If and when Wilfried Zaha leaves, the Eagles are going to need to find a top replacement, but they have seemingly settled on Michail Antonio instead.

The Mirror state that Palace believe West Ham United would be prepared to part ways with Antonio, after their expensive signings of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals. Palace wanted him last summer, and now they want him again.

As it stands, Jordan Ayew is Palace's only attacking reinforcement, which speaks volumes of the problems at Selhurst Park.

AC Milan Agree €11m Deal to Sign Flamengo Defender Leo Duarte

Alexandre Loureiro/GettyImages

AC Milan have a rich history of signing young, Brazilian talent, and it looks like they're closing in on another.

Radio Rossonera journalist Pietro Balzano Prota took to Twitter to reveal that Milan have reached an agreement to sign Flamengo centre-back Leo Duarte for €11m, with a five-year contract thought to be on the table for the Brazilian.

Lucas Paqueta impressed after making him move from Flamengo in January, and fans will be hoping Duarte can do the same.

Sir Alex Ferguson Encouraging Man Utd to Sign John McGinn

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Right, this is not the time for jokes. Manchester United have been linked with a ridiculous £50m move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn before, and the story is back with a vengeance.

According to The Sun, club icon Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing to see the Red Devils sign McGinn. It's not just because he's Scottish or because he is good friends with McGinn's grandad, but because he thinks he could provide the 'energy and goal threat' which United have been lacking in recent times.

I thought Ferguson only wanted the best for United? A £50m move for McGinn is the stuff of nightmares, but the rumour just won't go away.

Joe Hart on Porto's Shortlist to Replace Iker Casillas

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Have we fallen into a time machine? That seems to be the only logical explanation as to why Joe Hart would be wanted by Porto.

That's the line the Daily Star (via The Sun) are running with. Hart wants out of Burnley after falling behind both Tom Heaton and Nick Pope in the pecking order, and Porto are ready to offer him an escape route as they look for a replacement for Iker Casillas, who is recovering from a heart attack.

Hart has struggled to impress in recent years, so Porto scouts must have been watching old videos of his time with Manchester City. Has the world gone mad?

PSG Targeting Newcastle Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

For all of Paris Saint-Germain's money, they are yet to get their goalkeeper right. There are doubts over Alphonso Areola's future, whilst Kevin Trapp could also leave after impressing in Germany. With Gianluigi Buffon back with Juventus, PSG need someone new. Enter... Martin Dubravka?

That's what RMC Sport believe. All they say is that PSG are 'targeting' the Newcastle United man, having been impressed with his improvement in recent years.

Here's a fun suggestion. Given PSG have all the money in the world, why don't they just try signing someone good? That would solve plenty of problems.

West Ham Enquire About Loan Deal for Lyon Winger Bertrand Traore

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

West Ham have been busy this summer, bringing in the likes of Haller and Fornals, and it doesn't look like they want to slow down just yet.

The next player in their sights, according to teamTALK, is Lyon winger Bertrand Traore. However, they don't have much money anymore, so they have asked to take the former Chelsea youngster on loan, with a view to a permanent deal. Unfortunately, Lyon are not interested at all.

They are holding out for potential bids from Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur, so this one might just be a step too far for the Hammers.

Radja Nainggolan Accepts Inter Exit as He Looks to Join Champions League Side

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The only thing certain about Radja Nainggolan's future is that Antonio Conte does not want him. The new Inter boss has made his thoughts perfectly clear, and it looks as though Nainggolan has accepted it.

As of yet, his next move is unknown. Fabrizio Romano (via Football Italia) claims that Nainggolan is desperate to seal a return to Cagliari, but he may be unable to reject the advances of any interested side in the Champions League.

Money will probably decide his next move, with Cagliari unlikely to meet Inter's high asking price. Teams are going to need that sweet, sweet Champions League money to afford him.

Daniele Rugani Allowed to Leave Juventus as Arsenal Push for Loan Deal

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Fair play to Arsenal. They have no money, yet they're pushing to sign pretty much every player on the planet. Next up is Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Corriere dello Sport (via Goal) claim that Juventus have told Rugani he is free to leave the club following the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt, and Arsenal are looking to take advantage with an offer for a two-year loan deal.

Roma are also believed to keen on the Italian, so this might not be too straightforward for Arsenal, even if they can sign whoever they want these days.