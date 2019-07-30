FA Unveils Plans to Introduce Sin Bins Across All English Grassroots Football From 2019/20

The FA has unveiled plans to introduce temporary dismissals, also known as 'sin bins', across all grassroots football from the 2019/20 season in a bid to stamp out dissent.





The 10 minute temporary dismissals will be used by referees as punishment for dissent in adult football and will be signalled by the official showing a yellow card and clearly pointing to the touchline. The player in question is not allowed to be substituted or involved in the game.

Temporary dismissals will be introduced across all levels of grassroots football this season.



Find out what they'll mean for you, and hear from those who've taken part in pilot schemes across 31 leagues in the last two years: https://t.co/domQulENzV — The FA (@FA) July 30, 2019

A second temporary dismissal in the same game will result in exclusion from that game.

The mandatory rule change will apply up to step five of the National League System for men's football, while sin bins will be introduced in Tier 3 and below in women's football. There will also be shorter sin bins rolled out in youth football.

Beginning in 2017/18 and extended to 31 leagues in 2018/19, the successful pilot scheme aimed at improving the matchday experience for all saw a 38% reduction in dissent. Positive feedback from players, officials and coaches will now see sin bins rolled out nationwide at grassroots level.

As many as 72% of players, 77% of managers and 84% of referees said they wanted to continue with sin bins after the trial period.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"The introduction of sin bins is a positive step for grassroots football. They allow referees to address incidents of dissent quickly and effectively," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

"Dissent is a key part of the game that needs to be tackled, and our pilot phase has proved that sin bins work well. The trial showed a huge impact on behaviour that we want to roll out to the whole game and make it more enjoyable for everyone."

County FAs will offer training to referees while all participating club secretaries and players will receive a guide. Players, club officials and match officials can also access an online portal.

For more information, head to www.TheFA.com/SinBins