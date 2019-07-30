Jill Ellis to Step Down as United States Women's National Team Manager in October

By 90Min
July 30, 2019

Two-time World Cup-winning manager Jill Ellis has confirmed that she will leave her position with the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) in October.

Having most recently tasted success at the World Cup in France, Ellis has helped establish the USWNT as the most dominant side in women's football and will become a U.S. Soccer Ambassador after the Victory Tour later this year.

"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honour of a lifetime," Ellis said, quoted by US Soccer. "I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I want to sincerely thank the world-class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work - they are quintessential professionals and even better people. 

"The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women’s soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment."

The USWNT's record manager followed on from her success in 2015 by lifting the Women's World Cup earlier this summer by picking up impressive wins over France, England and the Netherlands to be crowned as world champions again.

Ellis' overall record with the USWNT includes 102 wins and seven draws, while they've only lost 18 matches throughout her five-year reign.

