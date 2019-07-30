Liverpool (Ambitiously) Attempted to Trademark 'Allez Allez Allez' & 'Six Times'

Liverpool Football Club filed applications to trademark the phrase 'Allez Allez Allez', as well as the terms '6 times' and even 'Liverpool'.

'Allez Allez Allez' famously derives from the refrain of a chant that was adopted by fans of the Merseyside club during their run to the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev and has since been embraced by clubs up and down the country.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

As reported by iNews, Liverpool tried to trademark the famous song despite the fact it had been sung by at least six other clubs prior to being sung by Reds fans.

Nevertheless, the club filed an application with the Intellectual Property Office to get the words 'Allez Allez Allez' trademarked - an application which they eventually withdrew.

The chant originates (loosely) from a 1985 Italian disco track by pop duo Righeira called L’Estate Sta Finendo (The Summer Is Ending).





It is believed that the duo inspired Serie D side L'Aquila to adopt the famous 'Allez Allez Allez' chant for the very first time after they played a concert at the club's stadium following an earthquake that had struck the Italian city in 2009.

Between then and when Liverpool started singing this chant on the terraces, the song had been used by fans of Rangers, Genoa, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Porto and Juventus.





Liverpool later sparked anger when they attempted to have the name 'Liverpool' trademarked.

However, a club spokesperson explained the decision, claiming: "We are applying to register ‘Liverpool’ as a trademark, but only in the context of football products and services.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"We are not, and wouldn’t ever, seek to register ‘Liverpool’ across the board. This application is strictly to protect the club and supporters from those benefiting from inauthentic products."





More recently, the Premier League giants registered to have '6 times' trademarked after the club won their sixth European Cup when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last month.