Neymar Linked With Sensational 6-Month Loan to Brazilian Side Flamengo as PSG Eye Starlet Reinier

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar has been linked with a shock return to his homeland this summer, with Flamengo ready to strike a deal with the French champions.

It has become increasingly clear the Brazil international has become unhappy with life in the French capital and is trying to engineer a move away from PSG this summer.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

With Barcelona and Real Madrid both heavily linked with big money moves for the forward, this latest twist comes as something of a major surprise. Brazilian outlet Minha Torcida has broken a story via journalists Bruno Formiga and Marcelo Baechler that such a shock move could well be on the cards this summer.

It is reported that the Rio de Janeiro club would be willing to take Neymar on an initial six-month loan deal until December 2019.

Crucially, any such deal would involve PSG having first refusal on the services of Flamengo's highly rated 17-year-old forward Reinier Jesus Carvalho. The youngster has been drawing interest from some of Europe's top clubs this summer, with Everton previously understood to have done enough to secure his services.

However, the French champions are thought to be very keen to tie up a deal for Reinier and would be willing to pay Neymar's massive wages in full for the duration of his loan in order to move ahead of the queue for the teenager's services.

A shock move back to Brazil could well be beneficial for PSG this summer, with concrete offers for the Brazilian yet to surface from Europe's elite clubs for their wantaway 27-year-old.